Uber Will Now Allow Riders to View a Breakdown of How Drivers Rate them

Uber is rolling out a feature that will give customers more insight into their trips. The ride-hailing app will now allow users to view the number of five-star ratings and one-star ratings they have garnered from drivers.

Uber uses the rating system to rank both drivers and riders on the platform. Drivers with a rating of four or less risk deactivation while riders who get a rating of one-star can be kicked out of the app. The new feature will give users fresh insight into how the drivers perceive them.

The feature which is rolling out globally including Kenya, will allow customers access to a breakdown of average ratings in the app’s privacy menu.

To view the ratings breakdown, go to the settings menu, hit “Privacy,” and then “Privacy Center”. Swipe to the right and click on “Would you like to see a summary of how you use Uber”, then scroll down and click on “Browse your data” and tap “View my ratings” to access the breakdown.

Uber offers riders a few tips to ensure they stay highly rated on the app. Some tips to give you a good rating include: Avoid being messy and clean up after yourself, Put on your seat belt, be respectful, be on time and avoid slamming the doors.

Uber has become one of the most popular ride-hailing apps in Kenya since its launch in 2016. Other players in the market include Bolt, InDriver and Have app. Drivers and riders on the apps occasionally take to social media in attempts to resolve disputes between them. Although the respective companies often intervene, giving users a chance to view their ratings will promote transparency.

