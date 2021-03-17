Uber Partners with UNESCO to Offer One Million Rides for Teachers

Uber is offering one million rides to teachers around the world in support of the reopening of schools. The company will ferry the teachers to various vaccination points in efforts to protect them and their communities.

Uber, which is a member of the Global Education Coalition, partnered with UNESCO to deliver meals to the hardest-hit students in Kenya, UK, Mexico and Columbia during the initial wave of the pandemic.

“We look forward to building on this extended partnership with UNESCO, harnessing the power of the Uber platform to help connect teachers with vaccines, as we all work together to help end this pandemic, “ says Frans Hiemstra, General Manager for Uber Sub-Saharan Africa.

Uber and UNESCO are extending the partnership with a fresh resolve to remove transportation as a barrier for teachers who need to access vaccines around the world. Some schools remain closed, while some are partially open. In Kenya, schools were reopened in January. There has been a continuous need to ensure the safety of children and teachers while in school.

“The ongoing effects of the pandemic are being felt by teachers and families around the world. We are committed to supporting teachers return to classrooms safely,” says Stefania Giannini, UNESCO Assistant-Director General for Education.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with Uber to provide rides to teachers to access vaccinations as these become available; this will make a meaningful difference for many educators and school communities around the world and help children get back to learning in classrooms as soon as possible.”

The one million rides have been launched for teachers in Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Egypt, Germany, India, Japan, Kenya, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Ukraine, UK and USA.

