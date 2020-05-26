Uber Lays Off 600 Staffers In India Over COVID-19 Crisis As Thousands Are Targeted Globally

Uber has laid off 600 of its staff in India. This came after the company announced that they would be effecting job cuts globally to be done in phases across all regions. Uber confirmed the development, revealing that the job cuts had affected staff of all levels, across all the teams.

“The impact of COVID-19 and the unpredictable nature of the recovery has left Uber India with no choice but to reduce the size of its workforce…600 people across driver and rider transport as well as other functions are being impacted,” Said Pradeep Parameswaran,President, Uber India and South Asia.

The move by Uber comes at a time when India remains in its fourth phase of the COVID-19 lockdown, which has strained the economy almost to a standstill, and forced employers to trim their workforce.

According to an email sent out by Dara Khosrowshahi to employees, the job cuts, which have affected 25 percent of its workforce, are in line with the companies already announced plans.

“Today is an incredibly sad day for colleagues leaving the Uber family and all of us at the company. I want to apologize to departing colleagues, and extend my heartfelt thanks to them for their contributions to Uber and the riders and driver-partners we serve in India,” Parameswaran said.

The affected staff will receive a minimum of 10 weeks payout, medical insurance cover for the next 6 months, outplacement support and will be allowed to retain their laptops and given the option to join the Uber talent directory.

Last week, Uber Technologies, the US based parent company of Uber India, announced a 23 percent cut in its workforce as it struggles to remain profitable during the COVID-19 crisis. The company said that a total of 6,700 jobs would be affected, including 3,700 announced earlier this month.

