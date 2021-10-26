Uber Launches Ride-Sharing Category, Chapchap Share

Ride-hailing company Uber has introduced a new ride category for its users. Dubbed Chapchap share, the option allows users to save up to 30 percent off their regular trip fare by sharing the ride with other users headed in the same direction.

“When you share your ride with another rider heading in the same direction, you can save up to 30 percent on your Chapchap trip. If we can’t find other riders for you to share with, you still save five percent of your regular Chapchap fare.” Uber said in an email.

According to the taxi-hailing app, once you request for Chapchap share, you will be matched with a rider heading in the same direction. This helps to ensure that the pickups and drop offs do not interrupt your regular schedule.

Uber says that the trip can only have a maximum of two people, and no more than one stop. This means the ride should arrive at the destination about five or ten minutes later than a regular Chapchap ride.

The company explains that the two passenger limit is in line with its Covid-19 containment measures, while sharing rides will help ease congestion in cities. Riders are not allowed in the front seat.

“By sharing and moving more people in fewer cars you’ll also help reduce congestion and lower carbon emissions in your city.”

Uber further clarifies that the driver app will pick the most efficient route to pick up and drop off multiple riders along the way, and as such, the first person to be picked will not necessarily be the first one to be dropped.

