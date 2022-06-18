Uber to Roll Out Expressway Option for Users

Ride-hailing app Uber is working on two additional features for its customers. The taxi app is set to unveil an option for users looking to use the Nairobi Expressway and a new feature that will allow drivers to pick the areas they wish to operate from and drop passengers.

The New Expressway option targets customers seeking quick rides to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) or those who wish to avoid heavy traffic along the the road linking Mlolongo to the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway. The app will pass on the toll charges to clients who select the Expressway

According to Uber head of East Africa Imran Manji, the features are expected to roll out in a month’s time. .

Read: Uber to Increase Rates Following Fuel Price Hike

‘’The idea is when you switch on the app and say you want to go to let’s say from Riverside to JKIA, the app recognises that you could use the Expressway and gives you the option to use tolls… If you use the toll feature, it will match you with a driver who has the toll system in their app to make it a seamless service,’’ Mr Manji said.

Uber drivers will install an electronic toll collection (ETC) system, allowing toll points to be electronically deducted using a pre-installed on-board unit device for faster payment.

The company is also planning to introduce a new feature to allow users select the routes they wish to operate from.

“We will try and match them (drivers) with a ride going on route or vicinity of where they want to go,” Mr Manji said.

Read also: Uber Records 10 billion Trips Since entering African Market

The new feature will be especially useful for part time drivers who wish to operate near their homes and offices.

“This is such an amazing feature for somebody working in the office and they drive an Uber for one or two hours to supplement their income. I think it is going to be a hugely popular feature once we get it done,” he added.

The feature will also help riders find passengers easily and quickly. The company has introduced the innovations with an aim of staying above their competition in the Kenyan market.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...