Uber Expands Taxi, Food Services to Nakuru

Uber is expanding its taxi hailing and food delivery business to Nakuru. Uber is looking to get a slice of the market share as the region is currently dominated by Bolt, Little Cab and Wasili cabs.

“We remain optimistic about the business opportunity in Kenya, and the launch of Nakuru shows our commitment to the region,” said Brian Njao, Uber Head for East Africa.

“With the Covid-19 pandemic, we are committed to helping people take essential trips safely, while providing more avenues for economic opportunities for Kenyans.”

Jumia Eats has already partnered with a number of eateries in the region including KFC, Java House, Jamia Food Mart, Majid Restaurant and Lennz Pizza, allowing users to order their food online.

“The launch of Uber Eats is not only beneficial for residents, but it is also an opportunity for local restaurants to expand their business by having the option to serve more customers,” the firm said.

“Uber Eats provides restaurant owners access to convenient and affordable technology, as well, as actionable data and analytics that can make their businesses more efficient and profitable.”

Uber Eats has in the recent past expanded its services to Kitengela, Mombasa, Ongata Rongai and Syokimau.

