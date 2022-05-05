Uber Rolls Out ‘Connect’ Delivery Service for Bigger Packages

Uber customers will now be able to send larger packages using the newly launched on-demand delivery solution. Uber Connect car will enable individuals as well as small and medium-sized businesses to transport small boxes and larger packages of up to 80kg across town.

Uber says customers will be able to confirm delivery of their items by using a PIN. This will give them the assurance that the package is being delivered to the right person and provide quick and easy reference in cases of multiple deliveries.

According to Uber’s head of East Africa, Uber Connect Cars will also benefit drivers as they will be able to alternate between package deliveries and ferrying passengers, thus unlocking more earning opportunities.

“At a time when we need more opportunities that allow people to be more economically independent, we believe Uber and other platforms can be a bridge to a sustainable economic recovery,” he said in a statement.

Uber already offers delivery services through its Uber ‘connect’ bodaboda services. The service is however ideal for smaller packages.

