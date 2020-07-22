Uber Launches Intercity Bus Hailing Service In Egypt

Uber has launched a bus hailing service in Egypt, with the aim of connecting cities using the Uber app. Egypt is the first country globally to roll out the service as Uber makes strides to adapt its technology to a wide range of products for the local market.

“We are honoured to witness another global product launch from Egypt, especially following the last few tense months across the country and the world. Egypt is an innovation hub and a fantastic environment for testing new products,” says Ahmed Khalil, General Manager of Uber Egypt.

“By leveraging Uber’s technology, the new intercity service will introduce a convenient setting to move users between governorates. As we continue to invest in the Egyptian market, we remain committed to broadening our product range to provide convenient transportation solutions within and across cities.”

The Bus hailing service will launch with round trips between Cairo and Alexandria, with plans to extend the services to other areas in the coming months. Currently, the bus operates 7 days a week, with 8 journeys per day.

Frequent travellers can pre-book their trips using the app. The current route has 9 pick up and drop off points in Cairo and Alexandria.

Uber has added the service to the app right under the “Bus Routes” on the menu or when selecting the trip destination.

The launch in Egypt is a strategic move for Uber as the country already has popular bus hailing app ‘SWVL” operating. Uber comes in as a competitor as it also seeks to develop an optimum customer experience while testing the market reception.

On-trip safety remains an issue for riders globally and Uber is ensuring that riders and drivers wear their face masks during trips. The number of passengers in every bus has also been reduced to encourage social distancing. Sanitizer dispensers are also installed in buses.

