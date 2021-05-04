Uber Abolishes Sh150 Trip Cancellation Fees

Ride-hailing app Uber has announced that it will no longer charge trip cancellation fees. The company sent out the message via email informing clients of the new development.

“At Uber, we are always monitoring rider experience, market dynamics and fare structures to ensure our app continues to be a reliable and affordable option for you. With this in mind, we have removed all trip cancellation fees.” the email message read.

The company usually charges a Sh150 cancellation fee depending on the reasons given as well as the party initiating the cancellation. Drivers who wait for more than five minutes are allowed to cancel as well as clients who wait for long. It would seem that there have been quite a number of disputes regarding the fees as clients and drivers try to justify various reasons for cancellation.

The new policy will apply to all regions where Uber is operational.

“Please note this has been implemented across all our products in Nairobi and Mombasa. As always we will continue to monitor your experience on our app, to ensure Uber remains your first app of choice.” the message further reads.

A look at the app also reveals the prices have been revised. This could partly be due to the prevailing high fuel prices in the country. It could also be as a result of persistent disquiet from the drivers regarding that they term as low prices. We reached out to Uber for comment but they are yet to respond.

