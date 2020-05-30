Gladys Shollei Dares To Be Ejected From National Assembly Committee

Uasin Gishu Woman representative Gladys Shollei has dared President Uhuru Kenyatta to eject her from the National Assembly Committee while terming the removal of other legislators as frightening.

Shollei chairs the committee and is among the legislators who were earmarked and expected to be dewhipped over their association with the Deputy President William Ruto as well as claims of disloyalty to the Jubilee party.

Speaking during a meeting in her constituency, Shollei indicated that she had nothing to lose should she be ejected from the committee adding that she was ready ahead of next week.

“Personally, I am waiting for next week. If they remove me from the delegated committee, I won’t mind. It will give me more time to spend in Uasin Gishu. I am a very resourceful member of the committee. We can serve elsewhere because ultimately, I am only answerable to the people of Uasin Gishu,” she said.

Shollei further referenced the removal of Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa from the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) terming it unfair as it was an independent body that did not rely on the decision of political parties.

“It is only fair that you tell me what wrong I did. When you say you are dewhipping Aisha Jumwa from the PSC, that is an independent commission. We know to remove a commissioner from an independent commission, you must set a tribunal. That was not the case,” added Shollei.

These sentiments come at a time when the Jubilee party opted to crack whip on legislators who went against the party on the grounds of gross misconduct.

First on the chopping board was Elgeiyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen who was ousted as the Senate majority leader.

Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki also followed suit and was dewhipped as the deputy speaker. Nominated Senators who snubbed the parliamentary meeting organized by President Uhuru also risked expulsion. They included: Falhada Dekow Iman, Naomi Jillo Waqo, Victor Prengei, Mary Seneta Yiane and Millicent Omanga.

