Uasin Gishu KUPPET Boss Maiyo Asks Uhuru To Sack CS Magoha Over “Fool” Slur

Pressure is mounting on Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha to apologise over his recent actions while visiting Langas Primary School in Uasin Gishu County.

In a viral video, the CS was caught on camera on Friday, November 6, giving the County’s Director of Education Gitonga Mbaka an embarrassing dress down during a visit to the school.

The CS had taken issue with the school’s tidiness and called the official a fool before dismissing him when he tried to respond to his queries.

Besides the slur, Prof Magoha is also said to have forced teachers and students to collect garbage and clean the school which had been littered with dirt. It has emerged that there an ongoing construction in the school.

Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) Uasin Gishu Secretary General Elijah Maiyo on Monday threatened punitive actions if the CS fails to issue an apology over his actions.

“We are calling the CS to issue an apology immediately, failure to which we are going to seek legal redress because it is unbecoming of a man of his stature to refer to an Education Director as a fool,” Maiyo said in a press statement.

“It is embarrassing for the CS to ask teachers to collect rubbish, the mess was there because there is an ongoing construction at the school.”

Maiyo stated that Prof Magoha’s sentiments desecrated the sanctity of the Kenyan Education sector, and subjected the area County Director to ridicule.

“He insulted the County director in front of students, parents, teachers and visitors, this is wrong and will not be tolerated,” Maiyo said.

The region is also said to have petitioned President Uhuru Kenyatta to fire the CS, accusing him of incompetency.

The leaders have vowed to boycott all the minister’s meetings until the matter is resolved.

