Uasin Gishu County Assembly Closed Down After It Emerges That MCA Died Of Covid-19

Uasin Gishu County Assembly has been shut indefinitely after it emerged that Huruma Ward Rep Peter Chomba died of Covid-19.

Chomba collapsed and died 10 days ago, and a posthumous test confirmed that the county legislator had been infected with Covid-19.

In a memo to the MCAs and assembly staffers, Uasin Gishu Assembly Clerk Shadrack Choge said that the assembly will remain shut until November 6.

“This is to inform you that it has been decided by management to grant everyone a compulsory leave of 21 days starting Monday, October 19 to November 6 following the demise of Hon Peter Chomba,” the memo read in part.

“The decision was informed by the Covid-19 test that was conducted on the deceased and it was confirmed to be positive.”

The county has been recording escalating new cases of Covid-19, with 74 being confirmed positive on Saturday.

All the MCAs ans staffers will have to undergo tests before they are allowed back, the County Assembly Speaker David Kiplagat has said.

“We wish to inform residents of Uasin Gishu and the public that we have received the official results of a postmortem that was conducted on the deceased from the family, which confirmed that the cause of death was Covid-19. In light of this information, Uasin Gishu County Assembly has commenced testing of all Honourable Members and Staff,” he said.

It is reported that a number of MCAs in the county have tested positive for Covid-19, reports yet to be confirmed.

