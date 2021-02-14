Uasin Gishu: 37-year-old Man Arrested After Beating Brother To Death Over Land Dispute

Police in Uasin Gishu County are holding a 37-year-old man for allegedly killing his brother over a land dispute.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspect, Alex Kipkosgei, was smoked out of his hideout at Ray Farm on Saturday afternoon. He had been on the run since Friday.

Police reports indicate that Alex, together with his other sibling who is still at large, had descended on their younger brother beating him to death over a piece of land in Chesitek-Keiyo North.

“The suspect is being processed for arraignment, as detectives intensify their search for the second suspect identified as John Lotema, ” DCI said in a tweet on Saturday night.

“Should you have any information that may lead to his arrest, please call our toll free number 0800 722 203 #FichuakwaDCI, USIOGOPE!”

The incident comes barely a week after another man in the Rift Valey shot and killed his wife with an arrow after they differed over sacks of maize.

DCI said Wilson Koech, who hails from Elburgon, intended to sell the maize on Tuesday but his wife and son objected.

He took a machete and went after his son, identified as Collins Kipchumba, but the boy was lucky to escape unharmed.

The man, DCI said, turned to his 43-year-old wife and shot her with an arrow that killed her on the spot.

Cases of homicide have been on the rise over the recent past with the police urging members of the public not to take matters on their own hands but report to authorities.

