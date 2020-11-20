UAE Suspends Issuance Of Visas for Kenyans as COVID-19 Cases Rise 

United Arab Emirates (UAE) has suspended issuance of visas for Kenyans and 11 other states due to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

It is not yet clear the categories affected including business, tourist, transit and student visas.

Also on the list is Pakistan, Turkey, Iran, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Libya, and Afghanistan, until further notice, said the foreign office.

The suspension will, however, not have any effect on already issued visas.

The news was confirmed by Pakistan’s Foreign Office, saying the decision is “believed to be related to the second wave of COVID-19.”

Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said, “We have learnt that the UAE has temporarily suspended the issuance of new visit visas until further announcement for 12 countries, including Pakistan.”

Kenya’s Covid-19 cases have surged since October when the country started recording double digit number of fatalities.

Since the relaxation of containment measures back in August, Kenya has confirmed over 20,000 cases of Covid-19.

As of Thursday, Kenya had confirmed 74,145 infections, some 50,658 recoveries.

The death toll is currently at 1,330 with an overwhelmed healthcare system.

Medics have threatened to down their tools in two weeks after losing at least 8 medics in the last week.

Doctors have decried lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), medical insurance.

“Over the last 8 months KMPDU has continuously engaged all relevant government ministries, parastatals and council of governors, the legislature and followed all relevant channels in employment and labor relations in a bid to address the plight of frontline healthcare workers. The union had put the industrial off the table but now we have been forced to review our options,” said Chibanzi Mwachonda, KMPDU Secretary-General.

