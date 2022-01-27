UAE Lifts Ban On Passenger Flights from Kenya, Eleven Other Countries

The new development comes just two days after Kenya lifted the ban on all passenger flights from the UAE.

The UAE banned all Kenyan flights on January 10 following a revelation that some travelers were using fake Covid-19 tests. According to the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, travelers from Kenya were testing positive for Covid-19 upon arrival into the country, contrary to their Covid-19 certificates.

Kenya retaliated by issuing a ban on UAE flights.

“Inbound and transit passenger flights from UAE are suspended for a period of seven days. We are doing this to reciprocate a ban on Kenyan passenger flights to UAE,” KCAA Director-General Gilbert Kibe said at the time.

