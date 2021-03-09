U17 Africa Cup of Nations Cancelled Over Coronavirus Resurgence

CAF has canceled the 2021 U17 Africa Cup of Nations that was scheduled to kick off this Friday in Morocco.

In a statement, the continental football body gave various reasons, the chief being a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic, travel restrictions, and uncertain evolution of the situation.

Hosts Morocco has imposed strict travel restrictions making it difficult to obtain travel documents to enter the country.

The North African Kingdom has shut their air space to countries like South Africa, which have recorded a new strain of the virus.

The country’s representative in the African Champions League Wydad Athletic were recently forced to host South African side Kaizer Chiefs in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso as the government flatly refused to let them in.

Morocco has recorded close to half a million Coronavirus cases, one of the highest in the continent, with over eight thousand fatalities.

