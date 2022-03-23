U-turn as Clergymen Now Open to Taking Politicians’ ‘Dirty’ Money and Praying For It

The clergymen now say they are open to taking politicians’ ‘dirty’ money and will cleanse it through prayers.

Speaking on Tuesday, the National Council of Churches in Kenya (NCCK) Meru branch advised churches to take donations from politicians regardless of where they came from. For instance, NCCK reiterated that the church would later pray over the contributions.

“…we cannot deny them an opportunity to give. The church leaders may not know the source of money being given in church by congregants, only the giver and God know…” NCCK Meru Coordinating committee chairperson Bishop Justin Bundi said.

This is a U-turn from last year when the churches were directed to stop taking church contributions from politicians involved in money laundering and corruption.

Notably, President Uhuru Kenyatta ideally recently called on the clergymen to avoid being blinded by looted money from politicians.

Without mentioning names, he also stated that those pretending to be Christians are the same ones looting the public coffers.

“How, as religious leaders, can you receive money stolen from Ksh.3 billion meant for construction of dams in Elgeyo Marakwet to mislead our people just because you have received Ksh.2 million. You’d rather receive Ksh.100 that I have genuinely earned than Ksh.1 million that has been stolen,” said the president.

According to the Head of State, politicians were using the churches to launder funds acquired through illegal means.

The clergy has further called on Kenyans to live peacefully and in harmony with each other to avoid a repeat of the 2007 election violence witnessed in the country.

