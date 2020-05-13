Covid-19: U.S Issues Health Alert To Americans In Tanzania, Says Many Hospitals In Dar es Salaam Overwhelmed

The United States of America (USA) government has warned its citizens in Tanzania over the high risk of contracting the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) in the East African country.

In the health alert issued on Wednesday, May 13, the US embassy in Tanzania stated that the risk of contracting Covid-19 in Dar es Salaam is extremely high as all evidence points to exponential growth of the epidemic in the city and other regions in Tanzania.

The embassy urged American nationals stuck in Tanzania to limit their movement as part of the measures to protect themselves from contracting the contagious disease.

“The Embassy has strongly recommended that U.S. government personnel and their families remain at home except for essential activities (e.g., grocery shopping) and substantially limit into private homes the entry of anyone but regular residents, ” the notice reads.

According to the embassy, many hospitals in Dar es Salaam have been overwhelmed in recent weeks as the country remains in the dark over the real number of cases in the country with the government keen not to disclose the information.

Read: Tanzania’s Magufuli Misses Another East Africa Leaders’ Virtual Meeting

“Limited hospital capacity throughout Tanzania could result in life-threatening delays for medical care, including for those with COVID-19, ” the statement reads.

Currently, the US government says there are no plans to evacuate its citizens from the country as international flights are no longer available.

“U.S. citizens who remain in Tanzania should be prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period, ” the statement reads.

“The U.S. government does not anticipate arranging additional repatriation flights in Tanzania at this time. However, in the event that opportunity becomes available, we are asking you to let us know if you are interested in being contacted.

Read Also: President Magufuli is Not Picking Our Calls as Regional Leaders Try to Reach Him Over COVID-19 – Raila Odinga

“If a repatriation flight is arranged, an email will be sent to anyone who submitted information via this form (bit.ly/USCitizenInfo). If you have already submitted your information via email you do not need to submit your information again.”

The last time the government gave an update on the Coronavirus situation in Tanzania was on April 29 with the Ministry of Health indicating that the tally stood at 480.

However, a section of the media reports indicate that the cases rose to 509 last week but the number has not been confirmed by authorities.

Before the country stopped giving updates, President John Pombe Magufuli said the cases in the country were exaggerated/inflated further terming imported testing kits as “faulty”.

This led to the suspension of the national community health laboratory director Dr Nyambura Moremi and the quality assurance manager Jacob Lusekelo.

Read Also: COVID-19: Magufuli Says Plans Underway To Get ‘Herbal Cure’ From Madagascar Despite WHO Warning

The country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been questioned in the recent past with Magufuli attracting criticisms over unconventional fight against the contagious disease.

Despite the increasing concerns, the Head of State yesterday snubbed a meeting between the Head of States from the East African Community (EAC).

The virtual meeting hosted by President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, who is also the current EAC Chairperson, was about the management of cross-border spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

The meeting brought together Presidents Uhuru Kenyatta (Kenya), Yoweri Museveni (Uganda) and Salva Kiir Mayardit (South Sudan).

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu