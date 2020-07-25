Harambee Stars Prospect Tyler Onyango Signs For Premier League Side Everton

Midfielder Tyler Onyango has signed a first professional contract with Premier League side Everton, penning a three-year deal until the end of June 2023.

The 17-year-old, who joined the Blues aged eight, has been rewarded for his impressive progress throughout his time at Everton Academy.

Having consistently shone for Everton’s Under-18s team, Onyango was promoted to the Blues’ Under-23s set-up during the 2019/20 campaign.

A skilful, athletic central midfielder who boasts a tireless work-ethic and eye for goal, Onyango played in seven Premier League 2 matches before the campaign was ended early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

His development was further underlined by his selection in two of the young Blues’ Leasing.com Trophy games in 2019/20.

Born to Kenyan father, Evans Onyango and British mother Amy, Tyler is eligible to represent Kenya’s Harambee Stars.

He is currently England Under-17 international.

In a past interview he said he is open to opportunity and does not rule out donning the Kenyan jersey.

“I am eligible to play for Kenya and it is definitely something I’d be open to as you never know what the future holds so I want to keep my mind open to any opportunities that may occur,” be told allAfrica.com

His father says he’d be very happy to see his son play for Harambee Stars but he won’t make the decision for him.

“As for playing for Kenya or England I have totally left that up to Tyler to decide. I know where my heart lies and would love to see him represent Kenya like his uncles but that will be up to him.”

Tyler comes from a sporting family, his uncles, Allan, Duncan and Patrick Onyango played for Kenya Harlequins and Kenya Sevens.

