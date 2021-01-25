Harambee Stars Prospect Tyler Onyango Debuts For Everton In FA Cup Win

Harambee Stars prospect Tyler Onyango made his senior debut for Everton in 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup round four.

Onyango, 17, alongside Thierry Small, 16, who became Everton’s youngest player ever, were brought on in the 84th minute.

Born to a Kenyan father and English mother, Tyler is eligible to represent Kenya in international competitions.

Rising through Everton Academy, the midfielder has represented England in age grade football, but is not yet capped by the Three Lions.

Everton will next face Wycombe or Tottenham in round five of the FA Cup, while Manchester United, who rallied to beat rivals Liverpool FC 4-3 in a thriller at Old Trafford will lock horns with West Ham.

The Round Five Draw

Swansea vs Man City

Everton vs Wycombe/Tottenham

Barnsley vs Chelsea

Wolves vs Southampton

Sheff Utd vs Bristol City

Man Utd vs West Ham

Burnley vs Bournemouth/Crawley

