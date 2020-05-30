Two Tycoons Embroiled In Temple Point Resort Row Arrested, Firearms Recovered

Sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested two tycoons who are embroiled in a row regarding Temple Point Resort and recovered firearms and ammunition.

In a detailed report by the Nation, the tycoons have been identified as Isaac Redrot, a Kenyan national and Stephano Uccelli, an Italian.

Apparently, the two aforementioned are caught up in a row with a German investor, Hans Langer over the resort, with details indicating that the Kenyan and Italian have been under investigations for obtaining documents and court orders fraudulently to scam the German investor.

“The pistols and ammunition were seized pending verification of the firearm certificates and ballistics analysis. The suspects were escorted to Port Police Station in Mombasa for custody, to be charged with the offense of conspiracy to defraud,” a police report by the publication is quoted.

Further, documents reveal that the suspects arrested have orchestrated changes and renamed Temple Point Resort to Salama Beach Resort after taking ownership from the German, illegally.

An incident quoted by the publication reveals that a group at least 60 heavily armed policemen stormed the resort in February 2020 and forcefully evicted the employees who had been employed by the German and took over the resort management. They were reported to be acting on a fake court order issued to the German investor in 2015.

“I was the first person to be dragged and beaten before being bundled into a police Land Cruiser. We want the Tourism CS Najib Balala and his Interior counterpart (Fred Matiang’i) to know about this issue and the mistreatment,” Nicholas Katana, Hans Langer’s staff said.

