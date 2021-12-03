Two Withdraw Petition Seeking Justice Said Chitembwe’s Removal

Two Kenyans who recently petitioned the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to remove High Court Judge Said Juma Chitembwe have withdrawn the petition.

John Wangai and Stephen Ooko withdrew the case on Friday morning.

The petition questioning Chitembwe’s integrity was filed on November 17.

The petitioners said they resolved to withdraw the case because the matter had not been handled in accordance with rules of natural justice.

“I wish to confirm that we have no complaint against the honorable Justice Said Chitembwe,” the petitioners said.

“As ardent defenders of the promoting fidelity to the constitution…we have resolved to withdraw the petition.”

Read: JSC Begins Formal Investigations Against Justice Said Chitembwe

Chitembwe is, however, not off the hook yet as there are two other petitions before JSC.

The most recent case was filed by former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko.

Chitembwe is among judges implicated in secretly-recorded videos published by Sonko on social media in recent weeks.

Some of the videos show the events leading to Sonko’s impeachment and Justice Chitembwe’s alleged involvement in fraudulent dealings in his chambers.

Read Also: Sonko Leaks: JSC Summons Ex-governor In Justice Chitembwe Probe

In one of the clips, Justice Chitembwe’s alleged brother Amana Saidi Jirani confidently confesses to being the bona fide proxy to the judge.

Chief Justice Martha Koome confirmed last month that JSC had commenced investigations against Justice Chitembwe over impropriety allegations.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...