Two UoN Employees Have Died Of Coronavirus – Prof Kiama Says

Two employees of the University of Nairobi (UoN) have lost their lives to Coronavirus, VC Prof Stephen Kiama has revealed.

Addressing the staff and students on Friday, Prof Kiama said that the staffers died in the last three weeks.

“These are not mere statistics. These are our brothers, sisters, parents and friends. University of Nairobi has also not been spared by this enemy, the Covid-19,” he said.

Further, he noted that learning at the institution has been going uninterrupted in spite of the global pandemic that has seen learning institutions remain closed since March.

“This intervention brought life back to the university, as faculty and students began to engage. As we were gaining momentum, the challenge of cost of data emerged and threatened to roll back our gains,” he added.

The VC also said that students scheduled to graduate this year should not be denied the opportunity.

He also lauded the students and staff for being resilient in the wake of COVID-19.

“I applaud and salute you all for your gallant efforts. When our history will be written, I have no doubt that a paragraph or perhaps a chapter will be reserved for the resilience you have exhibited in the Covid-19 time,” he said.

In regards to reopening the institution, Prof Kiama said that Deans and Directors working closely with the respective Principals are preparing to open in a phased manner.

So far, Kenya’s positive cases stand at 9,448 with 2,733 recoveries and 181 deaths.

