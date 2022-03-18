Two Trapped, Several Injured After Rembo Shuttle Collides With Lorry Along Mombasa Road

Several passengers were on Friday morning injured, while two others were trapped in a Rembo Shuttle sacco vehicle following a road accident along the busy Mombasa Road.

The bus was traveling from Kitengela to Nairobi when it allegedly overtook another bus and collided with a lorry transporting sand at Sabaki estate at the Athi River turn-off.

“I was driving behind the bus…the speeding driver tried to dangerously overtake another bus belonging to the same sacco,” said John Nyabuti.

A woman was one of the two people who were trapped in the bus. The female passenger was rescued from the wreckage after a 45-minute attempt by officials from the Athi River Police Station and other motorists. They dragged her out with metal bars as she wailed.

The victims were taken to Shalom Community Hospital for medical attention.

The accident caused a massive traffic gridlock that stretched for a kilometer past the Athi River turn-off.







Rembo Shuttle In Mombasa Road Accident. [Courtesy]The bus was later brought to the Athi River Police Station.

Agnes Makau, the traffic commander in Athi River, said her officers will be paying closer attention to drivers on the busy highway.

“No death was recorded but we would like to urge motorists to be more vigilant especially in the morning when their vision may be blurred by fog,” she said.

