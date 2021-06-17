Two Traders Intercepted While Trying To Smuggle 6,200 Litres Of Ethanol Concealed in Maize

Two traders have been intercepted while attempting to smuggle 6,200 litres of Ethanol concealed in maize.

The two have been identified as Stephen Kironji who was the owner of the goods and Kenneth Kimaku, the driver who was driving vehicle registration number KCG 865K.

The 30 drums of ethanol found were concealed inside their Isuzu lorry using 46 bags of maize and 37 bags of wheat bran that were neatly placed.

The custom duty of the goods has been approximated to be Sh2 million.

Read: Man Arrested with 25 Drums of Uncustomed Ethanol Handed 1-year Jail Term

According to the Star, the duo were arrested along the Nakuru-Nairobi highway and are being held at Mugumu Police Station.

They were charged with three country relating to tax evasion and appearing before Engineers Law Court Resident Magistrate Rawlings Musiega, they denied the charges.

They have been released on Sh300,000 bond and a surety of Sh150,000 cash bail each.

In a different account of events in April, Joseph Mwangi, a 32-year-old man who had been arrested for being in possession of uncustomed ethanol was sentenced to one year in jail.

Read Also: 18 Containers Of Impounded Ethanol Released By KPA For Manufacture Of Sanitizers

Mwangi pleaded guilty to the offense at the Kibera Law Courts hence the fast sentencing.

In a ruling delivered by Senior Resident Magistrate Charles Mwaniki, the accused was given an option of a paying Sh250,000 fine or serve the jail term.

Mwangi was found carrying 25 drums of ethanol in a lorry that he was driving. The lorry was intercepted in Ruaka, Kiambu County, by detectives from the Special Service Unit who had been tipped off.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu