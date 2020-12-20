Two Touts Killed In Tragic Matatu Accident In Nairobi

Two touts hanging recklessly on a moving matatu died on Saturday night after the vehicle was involved in an accident on Jogoo Road, Nairobi.

Reports indicate that the matatu rammed into an immobile lorry that had parked by the roadside at Hamza, near Buru Buru estate.

The two died on the spot. Another tout, who was sitted near the window, was injured during the accident.

It is reported that the driver of the bus was attempting to avoid colliding with a private car at the junction when he veered off and rammed into the lorry.

The junction, according to locals, is a notorious blackspot.

“The lorry driver should also be faulted as much as the bus driver who had even stepped on the pavement to avoid hitting the oncoming car. However, he smashed into the lorry from the left side where the touts were hanging, ” Branden Marshall, a traffic educator, told a local news outlet.

“The resulting force crashed the heads of the two touts who died immediately. Another tout who was seated near the window injured his arm and was rushed to the hospital,” he detailed.

The matatu said to be owned by Ummoiner Sacco, has since been impounded as investigations into the incident continue.

Sources in the know claim that it’s the same vehicle that was impounded in September by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and its driver’s licence suspended for six months for reckless driving.

The driver had been captured on camera dangerously overtaking other road users in Nairobi.

