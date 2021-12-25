Two to Spend Christmas Behind Bars Over Logbook Forgery

Two men, Timothy Mwangi and Peter Nyaga will spend their Christmas behind bars over logbook forgery.

Details according to the DCI reveal that the duo will be detained for 7 days following a decision by Makadara Law Courts. They are accused of forging logbooks and obtaining credit by false pretense.

Detectives said their arrest was following a comprehensive expose on how crooked officials at the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) were.

The officials were colluding with rogue staff working in Microfinace institutions and street brokers to make the lives of vehicle owners unbearable.

Read: Four Suspects Arrested Over Vehicle Logbook Fraud Involving NTSA Officials

For instance, a search conducted on one motor vehicle registration number and its logbook revealed that it had been registered to more than one vehicle and the fraudulent logbook used to secure loans from banks and microfinances.

“In one such case, a man living in garden estate was driving a car belonging to his wife along the Thika superhighway, when his vehicle was suddenly blocked by another. Four men jumped out of the vehicle and confronted the man asking him to handover the keys to the vehicle immediately,” DCI narrated.

“In a scene reminiscent of a carjacking, the badly shaken man surrendered the keys thinking that carjackers had attacked him. Along the way, he learnt that the men were auctioneers sent by a microfinance to impound the vehicle for defaulting on a loan.”

The two will stay in custody until investigations into the same are concluded.

Two suspects have been detained for 7 days by a Makadara court, for forgery of logbooks and obtaining credit by false pretenses. The duo, Timothy Mwangi and Peter Nyaga will spend their Christmas holidays behind bars, as detectives complete investigations into their involvement pic.twitter.com/As6qRUSt3Z — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) December 24, 2021

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...