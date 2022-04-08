Two Thugs Gunned Down After Robbing Pedestrian In Kayole

Two suspected thugs were on Wednesday night shot dead after an encouter with police in Nairobi’s Kayole area.

The two were part of a six-man gang that has been terrorizing residents in the larger Kayole area. The gang had just attacked a middle aged man walking home on foot from work.

Armed with a knife the gang stabbed the man several times before stealing his phone and other valuables.

They were ambushed by the police while escaping from the scene of the incident in Njiru, Nairobi County.

“After taking away the victim’s mobile phone and other valuables, the six walked away casually towards an alley in Zanaki area, as members of the public who had witnessed the daring attack raised alarm,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said.

“Luckily, two officers based at Soweto police station who were on foot patrol responded to the distress calls on time, as the boisterous gang took leave casually, having accomplished their mission.”

The thugs immediately opened fire forcing the officers to respond with fierce fire.

Two of the thugs were fatally wounded as their four accomplices fled the scene heavily inflicted with gunshot injuries, DCI said.

One firearm and a bloodstained knife used in attacking the innocent civilian was recovered from the suspects.

The victim of the attack was rushed to a city hospital where he was admitted in a critical condition and the bodies of the thugs were moved to the city mortuary pending identification.

Meanwhile, detectives are pursuing the other four suspects who are still at large.

