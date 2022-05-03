Two Thugs Arrested After Attempt to Mug Cop in Kiambu

Two suspected thugs were on Monday morning arrested after attempting to mug a man who turned out to be an armed police officer in plainclothes in Kiambu.

Corporal Nahashon Mungai, attached to Kiambu Police Station, had hired a motorbike to take him to GG village in Thindigua when he came face to face with the thugs posing as boda boda operators.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), everything went well until the officer arrived at his destination.

The cop was shocked when the rider and a man he had picked on their way claiming to be in distress, turned against him with heavy blows and kicks demanding money and other valuables.

Without wasting a second, the cop whipped out his firearm that was holstered in his waistband and ordered the criminals to lift up their hands in surrender.

In open defiance, DCI said, the thugs attempted to escape prompting Corporal Mungai to open fire, deflating the bike’s front tire from his Israeli-made Jericho semi-automatic pistol.

Cornered the thugs were left with no option but to surrender.

“He swiftly arrested the two before calling for reinforcement from his counterparts at Thindigua police post, who responded immediately and took the two in custody,” said DCI.

The two are currently being processed for arraignment in court on Wednesday to face charges of robbery with violence.

