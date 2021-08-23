Two Terror Suspects Arrested at Likoni Ferry, Rifles Recovered

Special Forces detectives and Anti-Terror Police in a joint operation in Mombasa on Monday nabbed two terror suspects.
The suspects were arrested at the Likoni ferry crossing channel at around 10 am.
The duo were in a Toyota Probox (Registration No KCE 695U) when they were dramatically apprehended.
The officers discovered two AK-47 rifles, mobile phones, ammunition and other items.
Coast Regional Police Commander Manase Musyoka said investigations into the matter were underway.
More follows
