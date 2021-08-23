Two Terror Suspects Arrested at Likoni Ferry, Rifles Recovered

Special Forces detectives and Anti-Terror Police in a joint operation in Mombasa on Monday nabbed two terror suspects.

The suspects were arrested at the Likoni ferry crossing channel at around 10 am.

The duo were in a Toyota Probox (Registration No KCE 695U) when they were dramatically apprehended.

Read: Terror Suspect Killed as Police Foil Planned Attack in Mandera

The officers discovered two AK-47 rifles, two magazines, machetes, mobile phones, and assorted weapons.

In five minutes, the police had bundled the now blindfolded suspects into a waiting vehicle.

The suspects, transporting the weapons from Lunga Lunga to Mombasa, are believed to have to have been targeting a police station.

Read Also: US Advises Its Citizens Against Traveling to Kenya Over Covid-19

Coast Regional Police Commander Manase Musyoka said investigations into the matter were underway.

He also noted that more arrests will be made.

It has been said that the police were acting on information provided by another terrorism suspect nabbed recently in Mombasa.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...