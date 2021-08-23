in NEWS

Two Terror Suspects Arrested at Likoni Ferry, Rifles Recovered

Likoni ferry, terrorist
Terror Suspects Arrested at Likoni Ferry on Monday. [Courtesy]

Special Forces detectives and Anti-Terror Police in a joint operation in Mombasa on Monday nabbed two terror suspects.

The suspects were arrested at the Likoni ferry crossing channel at around 10 am.

The duo were in a Toyota Probox (Registration No KCE 695U) when they were dramatically apprehended.

Read: Terror Suspect Killed as Police Foil Planned Attack in Mandera

The officers discovered two AK-47 rifles, two magazines, machetes, mobile phones, and assorted weapons.

In five minutes, the police had bundled the now blindfolded suspects into a waiting vehicle.

The suspects, transporting the weapons from Lunga Lunga to Mombasa, are believed to have to have been targeting a police station.

Read Also: US Advises Its Citizens Against Traveling to Kenya Over Covid-19

Coast Regional Police Commander Manase Musyoka said investigations into the matter were underway.

He also noted that more arrests will be made.

It has been said that the police were acting on information provided by another terrorism suspect nabbed recently in Mombasa.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

 

Likoni ferryTerrorism

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lions academy bus torched

Lions Academy Bus Set Ablaze After Driver Hit Boda Boda Rider
Arsenal, Chelsea

Arsenal Shattered Own Record In Chelsea Defeat