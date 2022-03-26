in NEWS

Two Teens Heading Home from Initiation Perish in Mau Narok Accident

Mau Narok accident
Vehicle Involved in Mau Narok Accident on Saturday morning. [Courtesy]

Two teenagers heading home from initiation ceremony are among four who perished in a road accident on Saturday morning.

The four lost their lives after their vehicle rolled on the Njoro-Mau Narok Road.

According to the police, three died on the spot while one breathed their last while receiving treatment at a local hospital.

One survivor is admitted at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital.

Njoro Sub-County Deputy Police Commander Lawrence Nalo told reporters that the victims’vehicle hit a pedestrian before speeding off the road.

The vehicle then rolled a couple of times killing the three instantaneously.

“The accident occurred at Ndeffo area on Njoro-Mau Narok Road,” said Nalo.

Two of the passengers had just completed a 12-day initiation programme at the Kahiriga Kikuyu Shrine in Ndeffo, Njoro Sub-County.

The deceased persons remains, including the driver’s, were moved to Nakuru Level Five Hospital morgue.

The wreckage of their car was towed to Njoro Police Station.

“The driver, who died, was the father of one of the deceased initiates,” added Nalo.

Police are in the process of tracing the family of the sole survivor, who is still unconscious in hospital.

