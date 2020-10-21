Two men, Joseph Karanja and Daniel Ndambuki are set to be arraigned in court today for impersonating immigration personnel by running a fake Facebook account and using it to con Kenyans.

The duo were arrested after reports indicated that they were running the Facebook Page dubbed “Immigration Customer KE” where they posted information relating to immigration services.

Apparently, anyone who had inquiries about the immigration services were asked to send direct messages where they would be redirected to a personal number for further communication.

Further police reports indicate the two have been working closely with individuals stationed at the immigration offices at Nyayo House. This thus explains how the victims’ details and data were accessed.

Ultimately, after payment and agreement, the suspects would pledge to help victims fast-track their applications including visas, passports, work permits and many more.

It starts getting messy after payments have been made as the suspects would then create fake reasons and hurdles that stop them from meeting their pledge. They finally stop answering phone calls and messages as the victims are left conned.

