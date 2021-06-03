Two Suspects in Shantel Nzembi’s Killing Held for 10 Days Pending Investigation

A Kajiado court has granted police more time to hold two suspects believed to have been involved in the murder of a grade 2 pupil.

Livingstone Makacha Otengo, 27, and Francis Mbuthia Mikuhu, 42, were on Thursday arraigned before Kajiado resident magistrate Edwin Mulochi in connection with the kidnapping and killing of Shantel Nzembi.

The suspects failed to take plea after the prosecution asked for 10 more days to probe the matter.

Otengo, a boda boda operator within Kitengela town, was arrested at Orata area on Wednesday.

He was allegedly in possession of a mobile phone believed to have been used to seek ransom from the deceased’s mother.

Mikuhu, on the other hand, was arrested at around 9pm on the same day.

He is suspected to have used his ID to register an Airtel number where the ransom was allegedly wired to.

The duo will be held at Kitengela Police Station.

The deceased went missing on Saturday and her body discovered in Orata area by a passerby who reported the matter at the Kitengela police station.

Police officers who rushed to the scene found the body wrapped in a sack with multiple injuries.

It has also emerged that Shantel’s case could have been that of mistaken identity.

Her mother told the police that one of the callers referred to her as “Mama Sharon”.

Sharon was in fact Shantel’s friend. They attended the same school but their parents have never met.

Sharon’s mother, it is said, is a police officer.

