Two Suspects In Sh198 Million Kenya School Of Law Scandal Arrested By EACC Officers

Two suspects named in the Sh198.4 Million scandal involving the Kenya School of Law (KSL) have been apprehended.

Hudson Amwai (accountant) at the school and Fridah Ngoya (Ngoya Cosmetics proprietor) were arrested in Kaimosi, Vihiga County by EACC officers.

The two were later transferred to Kisumu and will according to EACC Western Region Boss George Owira, they will be taken to Nairobi where they will answer to the charges levelled against them.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji on Tuesday ordered for the arrest and prosecution of the two and 9 others involved in the fraud.

In a statement, Haji said that the suspects colluded in payment of Sh198.4 Million for goods and services not rendered.

They will face charges under the Anti-corruption and Economic Crimes Act, 2003, the DPP said.

The companies that received the fraudulent payments are; Ademwa Enterprises, Alfranc Investments, Deskench Investments, Firmline Company, Frigoya Investments and Ngoya Cosmetics.

They are owned by Paul Lovi, Fridah Ngoya, Francis Lwegado, Alfred Lwigado, Dennis Achiro and Kenneth Ochieng.

The six KSL employees are; Prof Morris Kiwinda (Deputy director/ CEO KSL), Amos Kabura (Assistant director Finance and Administration), Frank Were (Finance manager), Hudson Ligwado (Accountant), Achiro Gondi (Assistant accountant), and Ephrain Thuku (Assistant accountant).

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu