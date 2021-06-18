Two Suspects Lynched after Robbing Woman Sh350,000 in Machakos

Two suspected robbers were killed by an angry mob yesterday after abducting an elderly woman before stealing Sh350,000 from her in Mua Hills, Machakos County.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Jackson Mulinge Mueke and Augustus Nzioka Ndeto, were part of a three-man gang that had trailed Veronica Kwanza Kiilu, from a bank in Machakos town.

Earlier, Veronica, 60, and her 72-year-old husband Wellington Kioko, had withdrawn half a million shillings from the bank.

“From the sum, Sh150,000 was used to pay a lawyer based in Machakos town, for an unspecified assignment,” DCI said in a statement.

Veronica, DCI said, then boarded a matatu to Kaloleni in Mua Hills, carrying the rest of the money.

She left her husband in Machakos town, attending to other matters. On arrival at Kaloleni, she hailed a motorcycle.

Barely after a 200-metre ride, they were intercepted by a fast-moving car, a white Toyota Axio registration number KCH 348S.

Two men jumped out of the vehicle and grabbed the woman from the motorbike.

They bundled her into the back seat of the gateway car and sped off, towards Muthwani shopping centre.

Along the way, they robbed off the woman the remaining Sh350,000, before abandoning her.

The robbers, however, didn’t go far as the woman raised alarm and the suspects were intercepted by boda boda riders and other irate members of the public as they approached Ndovoini.

“The suspects were immediately ejected from the car by the unruly crowd and beaten senseless,” said DCI.

Two suspects died on the spot while the third suspect managed to escape the onslaught by a whisker.

A walkie-talkie and three mobile phones belonging to the suspects were recovered.

“Also recovered was an identity card bearing the name Katu Nzalu, believed to have been left behind by the suspect who was lucky to escape,” added DCI.

Police are currently pursuing the third suspect.

“Should you have any information that may assist in expediting his arrest, kindly #FichuakwaDCI through our anonymous toll free line 0800722203,” DCI appealed.

