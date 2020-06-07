Two Suspects Arrested In Connection With Ksh20 Million Bata Shoe Theft

Two suspects have been arrested in Nyamira today following the loss of Ksh20 million worth of shoes from the Bata Shoe company, through fake e-gift vouchers.

In a tweet, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) revealed that shoes worth over Ksh7 million were recovered from the suspects.

“Following the loss of goods worth over Ksh. 20 Million by Bata Shoe Company through fake egift vouchers by fraudsters presented to several Bata shops within Nairobi, two suspects have today been arrested by @DCI_Kenya Serious Crime detectives at Keroka, Nyamira County,” tweeted the DCI.

“Intelligence leads saw the recovery of the assorted Bata shoes worth over Ksh. 7 Million from a shop owned by the said suspects, and further investigations are going on for more arrests and recoveries,” added the DCI.

