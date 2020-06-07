in BUSINESS, NEWS

Two Suspects Arrested In Connection With Ksh20 Million Bata Shoe Theft

99 Views

Some of the shoes recovered from the suspects. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Two suspects have been arrested in Nyamira today following the loss of Ksh20 million worth of shoes from the Bata Shoe company, through fake e-gift vouchers.

In a tweet, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) revealed that shoes worth over Ksh7 million were recovered from the suspects.

“Following the loss of goods worth over Ksh. 20 Million by Bata Shoe Company through fake egift vouchers by fraudsters presented to several Bata shops within Nairobi, two suspects have today been arrested by  @DCI_Kenya Serious Crime detectives at Keroka, Nyamira County,” tweeted the DCI.

“Intelligence leads saw the recovery of the assorted Bata shoes worth over Ksh. 7 Million from a shop owned by the said suspects, and further investigations are going on for more arrests and recoveries,” added the DCI.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. Believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye.
Follow me on Twitter @FmuliKE.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

mutahi kagwe, coronavirus kenya

Kenya Records Highest Number Of Covid-19 Cases At 167 In A Day Since Outbreak

I Have Not Met My Family For Six Months Now Due To Lockdown – Citizen TV Reporter Kadzo Gunga