Two Suspected Thieves Arrested In Kisumu, 81 Phones Recovered

Two suspected thieves have been arrested in Kisumu County and 81 assorted mobile phones recovered.

The suspects have been identified as Daniel Chimota aged 28 years and Samuel Yassin aged 27 years.

According to police reports, they were nabbed at Monalisa Guest House on Monday night where they had booked a room.

County police commander Ranson Lolmodooni further added that the two were Kakamega residents who were orchestrating their robberies within Kisumu CBD.

Apparently, before their arrest, the duo had broken into a Kenshop Limited store, located on Oginga Odinga street just adjacent to their guest house and took away with phones.

“…the suspects were arrested following a report by the JRS Security control room of a continuing crime being committed,” Lolmodooni said.

The guest room was then searched and phones of unknown value recovered. The suspects are expected to be arraigned today in court.

Recently, cases of robberies and break-ins have been rampant especially in the cities with authorities linking them to the tough economic effects brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consequently, Kenyans have been rendered jobless while some lost their sources of income thus left with no other means of livelihood.

