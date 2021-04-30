Two Suspected Poachers Arrested with 180kg Game Meat in Kajiado

Two suspected poachers were yesterday arrested with 180 kg of game meat in Kajiado by a multi-agency team.

Reports indicate that officers from the Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) received a tip-off from members of the public and thus commenced investigations.

Two suspects, David Musyimi and Mwendo Mumba were arrested during the operation and found in possession of zebra and dik-dik meat weighing about 180kg and half kg respectively.

One of the suspected arrested is said to be a notorious poacher who has been involved in the act for over 10 years. Another third suspect however escaped on a motorbike.

“The third suspect, who was riding a motorbike, escaped the arrest. One of the suspects is a notorious poacher who has been involved in poaching for more than 10 years,” County KWS senior warden Julius Cheruiyot is quoted by a local publication.

Apparently, one of the suspects, the 26-year-old had been arrested last year where he pleaded guilty to the charge and sentenced to five years in jail with no fine.

It is still unclear how the suspect managed to get out of prison.

The two will be arraigned in court later today.

