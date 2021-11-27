Two Suspected Members of a Syndicate Stealing Motorbikes from Bodaboda Riders Arrested

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of stealing fairly new motorbikes and selling them off in neighbouring countries.

The suspects are believed to be part of a syndicate that has been attacking and stealing relatively new motorcycles from Bodaboda riders.

In an operation led by dectectives, one bike that had been tracked led to the discovery of several others aboard a Moyale bound bus.

The Detectives were trailing a bike that was bought last week by individuals who sought to have it on loan.

The motorcycles dealer, Maurice Nyang’au said they were able to track it to Kyamaiko after which one of the trackers was disabled.

“Detectives placed a different kind of tracker, so they disabled the one that was fitted but could not trace the other one,” stated Nairobi County Police Operations Chief Said Kiprotich

The bike was then taken to Eastleigh as a Parcel.

“Then the multiagency team tracked the bus and at mid night it was headed to Moyale they stopped it at Ruiru along the Thika Superhighway,” said Maurice.

The Detectives intercepted the bus where five motorcycles were recovered. The bus was impounded and taken to Nairobi’s Capitol Hill.

According to the bus staffers, the suspects were arrested after their details were retrieved when they signed off for transportation of the goods. They had at first refused to comply with detectives, claiming they did not have the keys to the storage boxes.

Ethiopia is believed to be a lucrative market for bodabodas which are easily sold without the need for documentation.

The suspects were taken into custody and are set to be arraigned in court on Monday.

