Two Suspected Drug Traffickers Arrested in Kilifi with Heroin Valued at Sh1 Million

Two suspected drug traffickers have been arrested in Kilifi’s Kikambala area with a kilogramme of heroin valued at Sh1 million.

DCI’s Transnational Organized Crime detectives on Tuesday apprehended Swalehe Yusuf Ahmed and Suleiman Salim Kaingu who have been trafficking drugs in the guise of engaging in legitimate businesses.

Swalehe, DCI director George Kinoti said, is a known drug trafficker who has two pending cases in court. He is out on bond.

DCI's Transnational Organized Crime detectives yesterday arrested three suspects of trafficking in narcotics, who have been operating with impunity across the country and beyond in the guise of engaging in legitimate businesses. Swalehe Yusuf Ahmed and Suleiman Salim Kaingu pic.twitter.com/tRce1LTPWs — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) November 10, 2021

In the cases before court, Swalehe is accused of trafficking over 105Kg of heroin estimated at Sh285 million, money which he allegedly launders.

Also arrested alongside the two was Susan Mukonyo Mutuku, a mobile money operator whose shop is believed to be used by the prime suspect to launder his drug trafficking proceeds.

Read: Ibrahim Akasha To Spend 23 Years In Jail For Drug Trafficking

The three were arraigned at a Mombasa court on Wednesday on miscellaneous application to facilitate completion of investigations.

The ruling on the same will be delivered on Thursday.

