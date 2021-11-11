in NEWS

Two Suspected Drug Traffickers Arrested in Kilifi with Heroin Valued at Sh1 Million

Drug traffickers arrested in Kilifi
Two Suspected Drug Traffickers Arrested in Kilifi. [Courtesy]

Two suspected drug traffickers have been arrested in Kilifi’s Kikambala area with a kilogramme of heroin valued at Sh1 million.

DCI’s Transnational Organized Crime detectives on Tuesday apprehended Swalehe Yusuf Ahmed and  Suleiman Salim Kaingu who have been trafficking drugs in the guise of engaging in legitimate businesses.

Swalehe, DCI director George Kinoti said, is a known drug trafficker who has two pending cases in court. He is out on bond.

 

In the cases before court, Swalehe is accused of trafficking over 105Kg of heroin estimated at Sh285 million, money which he allegedly launders.

Also arrested alongside the two was Susan Mukonyo Mutuku, a mobile money operator whose shop is believed to be used by the prime suspect to launder his drug trafficking proceeds.

The three were arraigned at a Mombasa court on Wednesday on miscellaneous application to facilitate completion of investigations.

The ruling on the same will be delivered on Thursday.

