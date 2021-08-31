Two Sue State Over Withdrawal of DP Ruto’s GSU Security

A case has been filed at the Milimani Law Courts challenging the removal of the elite General Service Unit (GSU) from Deputy President William Ruto’s residences.

Two petitioners; Miruri Waweru and Angela Mwikali, argued that the recent changes compromise the DP’s security.

The duo noted that the change of guard will restrict Dr Ruto from discharging his mandate and obligations to the detriment of the Kenyan public.

They also faulted Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai’s recent actions which are “unreasonable and ultra vires express provisions of the Constitution, National Police Service Standing Orders and the Fair Administrative Action.”

“The Petitioners fault the decision arrived at by the respondent as it was done in an opaque and arbitrary manner and there is no explanation or what criteria guided the process,” the petition reads in part.

They opined that the removal of the GSU officers was politically instigated and could not be justified.

“The Petitioners are apprehensive that the illegal actions of the respondents are politically instigated and are meant to create a state of fear in the build-up to the general elections scheduled for August 2022,” the petitioners added.

Demanding for the immediate reinstatement of the elite squad, the duo also noted that the Administration Police officers are not trained on VVIP protection.

Ruto earlier today urged lawmakers to stop wasting time discussing the change of guard that took effect last week.

But the Committee on Administration and National Security of the National Assembly has summoned the security bosses led by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to appear before it tomorrow to shed light on the change of the DP’s security team.

Also set to appear before the committee are Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho and the IG.

On Monday, he welcomed his new security team to the “Hustler’s mansion” with a cup of tea.

And on Sunday, Dr Ruto told a congregation that he would be okay with guards drawn from the G4S Security company if the APs were to be redeployed.

