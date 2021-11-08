Two Students To Be Arraigned Over Dormitory Fire at Buruburu Girls

Two students are set to be arraigned in court on Monday over a dormitory fire that broke out at Buruburu Girls last week.

It is alleged that the two girls planned and burnt one of the dormitory’s cubicles on Sunday, October 31 before escaping and leaving their colleagues behind.

At least 59 students were admitted in hospital following the incident.

Investigators established that the duo was heard planning to burn one of the cubicles. They were later seen leaving the scene before the fire erupted.

In videos that went on viral on social media, students were filmed jumping from the multi-storied dormitory through the windows as smoke engulfed the building. The students were landing on mattresses laid out by their colleagues and teachers to enable soft landing.

Parents were allowed to go home with their children on Monday, November 1 as investigations into the incident began.

Since the Buruburu Girls fire incident, several institutions have reported suspected arson cases.

Experts have linked the unrest in schools to the crash program introduced by the Ministry of Education to help recover time lost when the government closed schools for months last year over COVID-19 fears.

Some of the schools that have reported fire this weekend include Maranda High school in Siaya County, Mwala Girls High in Machakos, Nambale in Busia, Cheplaskei in Uasin Gishu and Kakamega High School.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has warned that all students involved in school arson attacks will face the law.

“That information is going to be on your record for the rest of your life and the law does not allow you even if you’re 10 years to buy petrol and burn public property,” warned Magoha.

The ministry last week announced a three-day midterm break from November 16 to contain the situation.

