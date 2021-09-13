in NEWS

Two-storey Building In Kisumu Collapses

Building in Kisumu Collapses. [Courtesy]

An unidentified number of people are trapped after a two storey building collapsed in Kisumu’s Mamboleo area.

Among those trapped are three women who were serving food.

Seven people, among them a mother and child, have so far been rescued and taken to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital for treatment.

Evacuation efforts are still ongoing.

This comes a week after a five-storey building in Kinoo, Kiambu County partially collapsed.

The building was on September 6 brought down following orders from the county government and the National Construction Authority (NCA).

NCA engineers said the building developed cracks and started crumbling due to foundation subsidence hence a stop order on September 3.

According to Institute of Quantity Surveyors of Kenya (IQSK), the constructors were unlicensed.

“The leaning five-story structure in Kinoo might have been averted if thorough compliance had been observed,” said IQSK president James Munene.

