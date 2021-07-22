Two Shot Dead as Police Foil Robbery at an Eastleigh Hardware Store

Two suspected thugs were on Wednesday shot dead after an attempted robbery at a hardware store in Nairobi’s Eastleigh area.

The two were among a gang of six men that had broken into Jamarat hardware in Eastleigh’s 4th street before police foiled the robbery.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the miscreants had arrived at the hardware aboard a pickup truck at the crack of dawn.

Pangani-based crime busters got wind of the robbery and responded swiftly busting the criminals in the act.

The thugs are reported to have engaged the police officers in a fierce shootout leading to the fatal shooting of the two.

Four others narrowly escaped with gunshot wounds.

“The hoodlums who were armed with firearms had in a bid to evade arrest, fired at the fast-approaching officers, with their bullets missing the Corporal leading the onslaught by a whisker,” DCI said on Thursday.

Police managed to recover a pistol with three rounds of 9mm callibre, claw bars, and other crude weapons from the scene.

Two water tanks that the thugs had managed to steal from the hardware and were ready for loading on their getaway truck were also recovered.

The sleuths are currently pursuing the four suspects who are still at large.

