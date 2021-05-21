Two Shot Dead As Kabete Pastor Is Saved From Criminal Gang That Had Abducted Him

A 57-year-old pastor at a Kabete Anglican Church has been rescued from an armed gang that had taken him hostage last night.

The clergyman, John Dinguri Chege, was hijacked at 8pm by four armed men, as he drove home in his vehicle, a white Nissan Advan.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), after taking control of the vehicle, the gangsters commandeered it towards Kiamumbi, in Kiambu county.

“When Police officers got wind of the incident, they immediately pursued the suspects while a separate team laid an ambush along Kamiti road,” said DCI in a statement.

Read: Embakasi DCIO Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Dead a Watchman at a Kayole Club

The vehicle was intercepted past Jacaranda. The suspects were ordered to surrender but they defied the orders prompting a fierce shootout that left two of the thugs dead.

“Two other suspects managed to disappear in the dead of the night with gunshot wounds, leaving the badly shaken Church Minister in the safety of our officers,” added DCI.

A smith and Wesson pistol loaded with two rounds of 9mm calibre and a knife, were recovered from suspects.

A manhunt for the two suspects who disappeared is currently ongoing.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu