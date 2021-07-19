Two Shortlisted For LSK CEO Position As Woes Intensify For Mercy Wambua

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has shortlisted three candidates to take over the position of Chief Executive Officer now held by Mercy Wambua.

LSK said that it had received three applications for the position, with two being shortlisted and interviews set for Friday, July 23.

The three who applied for the position include Mutua Ngumbau Nzioka, Juliette Akoth Jakaila, and Josephat Mutunga Mutisya.

“After reviewing the here applications for completeness and conformity with the requirements that had been set out in the advertisement, two managed to be shortlisted,” said LSK.

The two who were shortlisted for the interviews include Mutua Ngumbau Nzioka and Josephat Mutunga Mutisya.

In June, Ms Wambua was sent on compulsory leave to pave way for the selection of her replacement after 118 members nodded to the move against 16 who stood with her.

On Monday, Wambua accused the LSK president of assaulting her during a meeting convened at their offices based along Gitanga Road.

In a report filed at Muthangari Police Station under OB No 34/12/7/2021, Wambua claimed she injured her right arm and finger during the altercation.

Accompanied by her lawyer, Steve Ogolla, Wambua claimed that Havi attacked her in the boardroom where she was holding a meeting with other council members.

But according to Havi, Wambua who was two weeks ago sent on compulsory leave, interrupted his meeting with the intention of recording the proceedings.

In a tweet, the LSK president also noted that Wambua was trying to shield two former presidents who siphoned funds from the body.

“Theft is theft! It is no less if committed by a woman. Mercy Wambua is shielding her principals, two immediate former Presidents of LSK from liability for plunder of hundreds of millions. Falsely shouting through paid journalists that ‘Nelson Havi assaulted me’ won’t help,” said Havi.

