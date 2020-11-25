Two Ruto Allied Nairobi MCAs Summoned By Jubilee Party For Disregarding Party Position

The ruling party, Jubilee Party has summoned two ward representatives from Nairobi county for going against party position on certain matters.

The nominated MCAs allied to Deputy President William Ruto; Anne Thumbi and Silvia Museiya, will appear before the party Disciplinary Committee on Friday 10 am.

“You are hereby required to appear on November 27, 2020, at 10:00 a.m when the complaint against you will be heard by this committee at Jubilee party Headquarters in accordance with the Jubilee Party Disciplinary Committee Regulations, 2017,” reads the letter from the party.

In the letter dated November 24, the party notes that concerns were raised by Nairobi County Assembly Majority Whip Paul Kados on November 4, 2020.

Some of the complainants included frustrating budget estimates for the Financial Year 2020-2021, disregarding the party position on Governor Mike Sonko’s memorandum on the County Appropriation Bill.

The female ward representatives are also accused of undermining the party’s leadership both at the National and County levels.

They are also said to have openly associated with those opposed to the Party’s position on FY 2020-21 budget and Governor’s Memorandum.

But according to the MCAs, the summons have nothing to do with the above listed complaints but for their stance against the BBI and association with DP Ruto.

“I can clearly tell what this is about and I know it is about my stand against the BBI. But I will appear before the disciplinary committee,” Museiya told the Star.

Thumbi on the other hand said the complaints raised against them are strange but maintained that she will honour the summon.

“It’s interesting that out of an assembly of 122 members, only two of us are singled out for ‘having opposed’ NMS budget, never mind that members from other parties too did the same for strategic reasons. Again, out of a county assembly that has 66 Jubilee MCAs, only two of us, are being pursued!”

“This clearly, has nothing to do with the alleged NMS budget that flopped on the floor of the house, nor even recently but in a distant past,” Thumbi said.

